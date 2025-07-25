The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti says it is not bothered about the resignation of the party’s governorship candidate in the 2018 election, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

Jackson Adebayo, the spokesperson for the party’s Caretaker Committee in Ekiti, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

NAN reports that Mr Olusola-Eleka, who served as deputy governor from 2014 to 2018 under the administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, resigned from the party on Thursday.

The resignation was contained in a letter dated 24 July, addressed to Ilesanmi Emmanuel, chairman, Okeruku Ward 2, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area.

In his resignation letter, Mr Olusola-Eleka expressed dismay over the party’s current direction, which he said was no longer reflecting its founding ideals.

Mr Adebayo, in his reaction said the PDP would not miss Mr Olusola-Eleka, saying “we’re going to enjoy relative peace in the party with his exit; we will not miss him.

“We’re happier because the party will enjoy its peace without hindrance.

“The former deputy governor had been a redundant member of the party for the past three. The party has since moved on,” he said.

According to him, some party members at Mr Olusola-Eleka’s ward in Ikere-Ekiti are celebrating his exit from the party.

The spokesperson said Mr Olusola-Eleka’s resignation has no implication on the party as its leadership would ensure it is formidable in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“When a member of a party feels that his interest could not be met, such member will leave his party and go to another party to actualise his desires,” Mr Adebayo said.

(NAN)