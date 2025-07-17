Russia and Ukraine on Thursday exchanged the bodies of fallen soldiers as part of the ongoing implementation of the Istanbul agreements, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky confirmed.

“In continuation of the Istanbul agreements, another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today,” Medinsky said.

He added that Russia also received the remains of 19 of its own soldiers.

Mr Medinsky noted that Russia’s chief negotiator was actively participating in the ongoing talks with the Ukrainian side.

The latest exchange followed the previous round of negotiations held on 2 June, during which both sides agreed to an “all-for-all” exchange of seriously ill and wounded prisoners, including soldiers under the age of 25, as well as the return of the bodies of the deceased.

(Xinhua NAN)

