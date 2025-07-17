Russia and Ukraine on Thursday exchanged the bodies of fallen soldiers as part of the ongoing implementation of the Istanbul agreements, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky confirmed.
“In continuation of the Istanbul agreements, another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were handed over to Ukraine today,” Medinsky said.
He added that Russia also received the remains of 19 of its own soldiers.
Mr Medinsky noted that Russia’s chief negotiator was actively participating in the ongoing talks with the Ukrainian side.
|
READ ALSO: Ukraine: 49,000 conscripted men stopped from fleeing since Russian invasion
The latest exchange followed the previous round of negotiations held on 2 June, during which both sides agreed to an “all-for-all” exchange of seriously ill and wounded prisoners, including soldiers under the age of 25, as well as the return of the bodies of the deceased.
(Xinhua NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999