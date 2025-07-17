Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has submitted a list of six newly appointed commissioner-nominees to the state assembly for confirmation.

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Onyia, a professor, identified the nominees as Osita Okoh, Ben Collins Ndu Jr., Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo and Franklin Ogbonna.

Two other nominees – Benedeth Okoli and George Ugwu- are professors.

The SSG did not indicate the portfolios for the nominees.

Head of service

Mr Onyia, a professor, said the governor equally approved the appointment of Godwin Anigbo as the Enugu State Head of Service.

“This appointment takes effect immediately,” the SSG said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Resignations

The appointment of the new commissioner-nominees coincided with the resignation of Adaora Chukwu as the Enugu State commissioner for trade, commerce and investment.

“I wish to officially inform the public that I have resigned from my role as Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry in Enugu State,” Ms Chukwu wrote on her Instagram handle on Thursday.

The now former commissioner appreciated Governor Mbah for the opportunity to serve.

She, however, did not give reason for her decision.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that although Ms Chukwu tendered her resignation letter on Wednesday, she was actually asked to step down.

The former commissioner is the daughter of a former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, a lawyer.

Though now a member of the APC, Mr Chime, who governed from 2007 to 2015 under the PDP platform, is a known ally of the incumbent Enugu State Governor, Mr Peter.

Meanwhile, before the new appointment of commissioner-nominees, the then Commissioner for Information in Enugu State, Aka Eze, resigned from his position to contest in a local government election for Udenu Local Government which he won.

Current Number of commissioners

Upon assumption of office in 2023, Mr Mbah swore in 20 individuals as commissioners.

By 2024, the governor swore in Chimaobi Okorie as the new commissioner for land, bringing the number of commissioners to 21.

But with the resignations of Mr Eze and Ms Chukwu, the number dropped to 19.

If the Enugu State House of Assembly approves the latest nomination, the state will have a total of 25 commissioners.

There are, however, speculations that more commissioners will resign from their positions in coming days.

In 2015, Mr Ugwuanyi had 24 as commissioners but reduced the number to 20 during his second term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

