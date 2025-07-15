The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) says 295,856 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) are yet to be collected by their owners in Ondo State and are lying idle at its office.

The commission also announced the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Toyin Babalola, told journalists in Akure that the registation would begin in mid-August.

According to INEC, Ondo State currently has a total of 2,053,061 registered voters, out of which 1,757,205 have collected their PVCs, leaving 295,856 unclaimed.

Mrs Babalola described voter registration as a fundamental aspect of democratic participation, being the gateway through which eligible citizens are enfranchised.

However, she warned that the CVR should not be mistaken for the commencement of political campaigns, as the official notice of election has not yet been issued by INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

The notice, she said, will be issued 360 days before the election in accordance with electoral guidelines.

She explained that the nationwide exercise will begin with online pre-registration on 18 August, 2025, while in-person registration at designated centres will commence on 25 August, 2025.

“The exercise will provide opportunities for newly eligible citizens who have just turned 18, those who were unable to register previously, voters seeking to transfer their registration to a new location, individuals who had issues with accreditation in previous elections, as well as those seeking to update their information or replace lost, defaced, or damaged PVCs,” she said.

Mrs Babalola further said that the CVR exercise would continue until August 2026 but “will be temporarily suspended in December 2025 to allow for the processing of data collected between August and December. It will then resume in early 2026.”

The REC warned that individuals who have already registered should not attempt to do so again, stressing that multiple registrations are prohibited under Section 12(2) of the Electoral Act 2022. Violators risk a fine of ₦100,000, one year in prison, or both.

She assured that all 19 designated registration centres in the state are fully prepared for the exercise and that the INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) are available, well-labelled, fully charged, and ready for deployment.

She urged eligible citizens to seize the opportunity to register, update their details, and collect their PVCs. She also called on political parties, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, traditional rulers, youth and women’s groups to assist in mobilising the public for the success of the exercise.

Mrs Babalola reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to transparency, professionalism, and inclusivity throughout the registration process, adding that a credible voter register is the foundation of a credible election.

