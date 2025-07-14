Kayode Fayemi, the immediate-past governor of Ekiti State and former chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday after a brief illness.

In a statement personally signed by him on Monday, Mr Fayemi extended condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, calling for prayers and support during this period of national mourning.

He described the late President as a man of deep conviction and great tenacity, who never gave up on his dream of leading Nigeria democratically, despite suffering several electoral defeats before his eventual victory in 2015.

“President Buhari’s life was defined by resilience and an unyielding belief in the Nigerian project,” Mr Fayemi said. “He contested and lost multiple presidential elections but never gave up on his commitment to the ideals he believed in. His eventual victory in 2015 and re-election in 2019 were testaments to his perseverance and the trust millions of Nigerians placed in his leadership.”

Mr Fayemi, who served in Mr Buhari’s cabinet as minister of mines and steel development and also chaired the APC Presidential Primary Convention that produced Mr Buhari as the party’s flagbearer in 2014, noted that the former president left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

“His administration undertook some of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in recent Nigerian history, including massive road constructions, the revitalisation of rail transport, and the Second Niger Bridge. He believed in building for the future, and his legacy in this regard will long outlive his time in office,” Mr Fayemi said.

While acknowledging the challenges Mr Buhari faced during his tenure, which ranged from economic instability to security issues, Fayemi emphasized that the late leader was “a fundamentally good man, often misunderstood, yet driven by a genuine desire to see Nigeria succeed.”

“History will be kinder to him than the moment allowed. He faced enormous trials, both as a man and as president, yet remained steadfast in his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress,” he said.

Mr Fayemi concluded: “President Buhari has finished his course and fought the good fight. Yet his vision of a stable, united, and prosperous Nigeria remains unfulfilled. It is now our collective responsibility as leaders and citizens to ensure that his dreams for our great nation are realised.

‘’We must build upon the foundation he laid and work tirelessly to achieve the Nigeria he envisioned.

“As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate his life and contributions.

‘’May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may God Almighty grant his family and our nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.’’

Signed

Dr Kayode Fayemi (CON)

Former Governor of Ekiti State

July 14, 2025

