The Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES and Executive Director of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Dapo Olorunyomi, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit to the newly installed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, at his palace in Oyo.

The visit, which came on the eve of Mr Olorunyomi’s scheduled public lecture at Ajayi Crowther University, was a gesture of respect to the traditional ruler and a reaffirmation of the deep ties between Nigeria’s traditional institutions and its democratic aspirations.

During the visit, Mr Olorunyomi congratulated the king on his ascension to the historic throne of the Alaafin of Oyo earlier this year, wishing him a reign of peace, wisdom, and progress for the people of Oyo and the broader Yoruba nation.

The Alaafin, for his part, warmly received the CJID delegation, expressing appreciation for the visit and for the goodwill extended to him. Palace aides and dignitaries joined in welcoming the veteran journalist, who has spent over four decades advancing press freedom, accountability, and civic development in Nigeria and across Africa.

The meeting underscored the shared responsibility of both traditional and civic leaders in fostering justice, unity, and progress for society — bridging centuries of cultural heritage with the demands of modern democratic governance.

Mr Olorunyomi is set to deliver a public lecture at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, on Thursday, 10 July, titled “Nigerian Journalism Under the Digital and Democratic Crossfire,” where he will speak on the challenges and opportunities facing journalism in Nigeria today.

The visit to the Alaafin’s palace served as a poignant reminder of how Nigeria’s rich traditions and its democratic aspirations can work together to inspire and guide the nation toward a more just and inclusive future.

