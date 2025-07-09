The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State Government to establish the University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL)

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, NIPR said the MoU was signed on Monday at an official ceremony in Abuja.

The institution, which will be located in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, and is expected to be formally unveiled in November 2026, when Nigeria hosts the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF).

NIPR said it will focus exclusively on public relations and leadership adding that it is the first of its kind globally.

Speaking at the event, NIPR President Ike Neliaku described the university as a landmark initiative backed by 126 countries under the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management — the global umbrella body for public relations institutions.

“This is not just a Nigerian project; it is a global one,” Mr Neliaku said. “It could have been hosted in any country, but the Global Alliance chose Nigeria because of our demonstrated leadership and commitment.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Neliaku added that the UPRL will serve as a practical solution to Africa’s persistent leadership and governance challenges.

“Our intention is to train leaders who communicate effectively and govern responsibly. Leadership is inseparable from communication,” he said.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who formally handed over the conveyance of land approval for the university site, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the project’s successful implementation.

“To be sited in historic Gudi is a moment that will be remembered,” Mr Sule said. “Even before physical structures are completed, this university has already earned the endorsement of 126 countries. That certificate alone weighs more than 85 kilograms,” he said.

The governor stressed that Nasarawa will not treat the MoU as a mere ceremonial agreement. “Too often in this country, MOUs are signed and forgotten. Out of over 25 MOUs signed in my first term, only about 25 per cent have been implemented. I want this one to be different. This time, we’re not just signing—we’re handing over land, conducting surveys, and fencing the site.”

READ ALSO: Police investigate death of five children in Nasarawa State

Governor Sule also explained that funding provisions for the project have been made in the state budget and directed the Commissioner for Lands to ensure swift action on site surveying and perimeter fencing.

He emphasised that a structure should be in place before the arrival of international delegates later this year.

“This is not about politics. It’s about legacy,” he added. “President Tinubu deserves credit for the fiscal reforms that have enabled states like ours to commit to such transformative projects,” he said.

A call for excellence

The vision for UPRL as a world-class institution was first articulated in September 2024 by former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, who advised the NIPR not to compromise on global standards.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Project Implementation Committee at the National Assembly Complex, Mr Gana, a professor, said: “Do not even start if you are not building a world-class institution. The global expectation for this initiative is nothing short of excellence.”

He underscored the importance of locating the university in an accessible area with strong road, rail, and air connectivity, reinforcing the need for international visibility and ease of access.

Beyond infrastructure, Mr Gana stressed the need for innovation and technological leadership, urging the university to be a hub for cutting-edge research and digital learning.

“Technology is the future, and this university must lead in that space,” he said. “Equip your staff and students for tomorrow.”

A shared vision

Mr Neliaku echoed these views, noting that public relations is a leadership function often underestimated by those in power.

“Leaders must be able to communicate their vision clearly. Poor communication is often what causes good policies to fail,” he said.

The UPRL project, according to its proponents, represents a strategic opportunity to reshape Africa’s leadership narrative and redefine the global role of public relations in governance, development, and diplomacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

