Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has dismissed speculations that he plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the reports as baseless and politically motivated.
Mr Zulum, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, said the rumour making the rounds in some sections of the online media was a fabrication by “unscrupulous elements seeking cheap relevance.”
He said there was no truth in the claim that he, alongside five other governors, were planning to join the ADC.
“We are aware of a fictitious and mischievous social media report circulating in certain quarters, alleging plans by me to decamp from the APC to the ADC, alongside five other governors.
“This is entirely false and exists only in the imagination of its sponsors. They are detractors who have made no meaningful contribution to the progress of Borno State or Nigeria.
“It is a classic example of cheap, politically motivated speculation designed solely to distract us and create unnecessary political tension,” Mr Zulum said.
The governor reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the APC and restated that his priority remained the peace, stability, and development of Borno.
“My loyalty to the APC remains firm and my dedication is solely to the welfare and progress of Borno State. I urge the good people of Borno and the general public to disregard this fabrication.
“We have no time for cheap politics; our hands are full with the noble task of rebuilding and developing our dear state,” Mr Zulum said.
The governor cautioned the media and the general public to verify information from credible sources and not to fall for misinformation.
“We remain resolute in our commitment to serving Borno State under the banner of our great party, the APC,” he said.

