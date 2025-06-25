The Ebonyi House of Assembly has summoned quarry companies operating at Ezza-Inyimagu quarry pit in Izzi Local Government Area of the state over alleged illegal operations.

Egede Sylvester, the assembly’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement to reporters in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the Chairperson of the Committee on Solid Mineral Development, Ifeanyi Nwakpu, as calling on the companies to appear before it on Thursday.

Mr Nwakpu, the member representing Ikwo-North State Constituency, said the companies would have to explain why they operate without signposts, names and registration.

He also said the companies would explain why they allegedly recruit minors in the neighbouring villages to work in the quarry.

The committee ordered the companies’ operations to be immediately closed until they comply with the state government’s mining and safety laws.

In another development, Mr Nwakpu commended a Chinese firm, China Geo Engineering Company, for providing safety equipment for its workers at a quarry.

The committee chairperson, who visited the company’s site at Ezza-Inyimagu, urged other quarry companies in the state to emulate the Chinese company to improve the safety of their workers.

A member of the House committee, Friday Ogbuewu, representing Ezza-South State Constituency, said the visit was the committee’s statutory duty to protect the interests of the company, the host community and the government.

The Manager of China Geo Engineering Company, Titus Dominic, thanked the house committee for its visit and informed it that the company had complied with the state’s mining laws.

TheCable newspaper, last year, published an investigation which claimed that many locals had become ill because of the blasting of rocks in Ebonyi communities, while the companies smiled to the bank.

(NAN)

