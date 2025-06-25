The Ebonyi House of Assembly has summoned quarry companies operating at Ezza-Inyimagu quarry pit in Izzi Local Government Area of the state over alleged illegal operations.
Egede Sylvester, the assembly’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement to reporters in Abakaliki on Tuesday.
The statement quoted the Chairperson of the Committee on Solid Mineral Development, Ifeanyi Nwakpu, as calling on the companies to appear before it on Thursday.
Mr Nwakpu, the member representing Ikwo-North State Constituency, said the companies would have to explain why they operate without signposts, names and registration.
He also said the companies would explain why they allegedly recruit minors in the neighbouring villages to work in the quarry.
The committee ordered the companies’ operations to be immediately closed until they comply with the state government’s mining and safety laws.
In another development, Mr Nwakpu commended a Chinese firm, China Geo Engineering Company, for providing safety equipment for its workers at a quarry.
The committee chairperson, who visited the company’s site at Ezza-Inyimagu, urged other quarry companies in the state to emulate the Chinese company to improve the safety of their workers.
READ ALSO: Lawmaker wants quarry operations of construction company suspended
A member of the House committee, Friday Ogbuewu, representing Ezza-South State Constituency, said the visit was the committee’s statutory duty to protect the interests of the company, the host community and the government.
The Manager of China Geo Engineering Company, Titus Dominic, thanked the house committee for its visit and informed it that the company had complied with the state’s mining laws.
TheCable newspaper, last year, published an investigation which claimed that many locals had become ill because of the blasting of rocks in Ebonyi communities, while the companies smiled to the bank.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999