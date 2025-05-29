The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals has called for the suspension of the quarry operations of Arab Contractors for alleged non-compliance with operational rules of engagement.

The Chairman, House Committee on Solid Minerals, Jonathan Gbefwi, representing Karu/Kokona district of Nasarawa, said this during a meeting with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Gbefwi, who decried the mode of operations of Arab contractors, said it was not only injurious to the host community but disastrous to health.

He said the suspension should be sustained until the company relocates to a new quarry site, safe for blasting.

“Arab contractors blast with a distance of 431 meters, which is a contravention of the rule of engagement and threat to people’s safety,” he said.

The lawmaker said that all quarry operations ought to be in compliance with the rules of engagement and the Nigerian law.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the House to always uphold the safety and defence of the Nigerian people, especially host communities.

According to him, as representatives of the people, it is the lawmakers’ duty to ensure that host communities benefit from their resources, so that they don’t see it as a curse but a blessing.

Mr Gbefwi wondered how some companies would be operating without compliance with the extant laws in the country.

He said the House would call for the withdrawal of the license of such companies if found culpable.

“Nigeria is not a Banana Republic. It is a country with spelt out laws and rules that govern it.”

Responding, the Director, Mining, Extraction and Compliance (MEC), Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Vivian Okono, said that many of the operating companies defied compliance.

Mrs Okono, who absolved the ministry of complications, said that she had written to Arab Contractors on compliance with extant laws.

She said that her department had continued to ensure that host communities’ benefits were given to them by advising the operating companies not to shortchange them.

(NAN)

