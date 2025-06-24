The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) on Tuesday announced that it has reopened its airspace to international air traffic, citing improved security conditions following days of the Israel-Iran conflict.
In a statement, the ICAA said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of the security situation and coordination with relevant national and international authorities.
The statement quoted ICAA President Bangin Rekani as saying that the decision was based on improved security conditions and Iraq’s ability to ensure the highest standards of safety and air traffic control for overflying aircraft.
ALSO READ: Israel reopens airspace after attack by Iran
He added that reopening Iraqi airspace will enhance Iraq’s strategic geographic position as an air corridor connecting East and West, and will help reduce flight time and fuel costs for global airlines.
Iraq closed its airspace to international air traffic following the outbreak of the Israel-Iran conflict on 13 June.
(Xinhua/NAN)
