The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has paid an emotional tribute to a former CJN, Mohammed Uwais, who died earlier today.
In a press statement she signed, Mrs Kekere-Ekun described Mr Uwais as a “towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history” whose contributions to the development of Nigeria would “forever remain etched” in its history.
She said the late jurist was as a man committed to justice and distinguished himself during his appointment to the Supreme Court in 1979 and his service as CJN from 1995 to 2006.
She also noted that despite his retirement, Mr Uwais’ passion and “deep love” for the nation compelled him to chair the Electoral Reform Committee.
|
While extending her condolences to his family, the judiciary, and the nation, Mrs Kekere-Ekun stated that the late CJN would continue to inspire the judiciary.
“The life and legacy of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais will continue to inspire generations of judges, lawyers, and public servants. He was, indeed, a beacon of principle and a guardian of judicial honour,” she said.
Read the full statement
PRESS RELEASE
I have received, with sadness but also with gratitude to Almighty God for a life of impact, the news of the passing of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (1995–2006), which occurred earlier today.
Hon. Justice Uwais was a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history—an erudite jurist, visionary reformer, and statesman whose contributions to the development of constitutional law, judicial independence, and democratic governance will forever remain etched in the annals of our national life.
Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1979 and later rising to serve as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006, Hon. Justice Uwais distinguished himself by his unwavering commitment to justice, courage in the defence of the rule of law, and the clarity and scholarship of his judgments. His post-retirement service, including chairing the Electoral Reform Committee, further affirmed his deep love for country and passion for institutional integrity.
I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late jurist, the Nigerian judiciary, and the nation at large. I pray for the peaceful repose of his noble soul.
The life and legacy of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais will continue to inspire generations of judges, lawyers, and public servants. He was, indeed, a beacon of principle and a guardian of judicial honour.
May his soul rest in perfect peace.
Hon. Justice Kudirat M. O. Kekere-Ekun, GCON
Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999