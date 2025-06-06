The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has paid an emotional tribute to a former CJN, Mohammed Uwais, who died earlier today.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Uwais died at age 89. He was the chief justice when Nigeria transitioned to a democracy in 1999 after almost two decades of military rule. He was the chief justice when Nigeria transitioned to a democracy in 1999 after almost two decades of military rule.

In a press statement she signed, Mrs Kekere-Ekun described Mr Uwais as a “towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history” whose contributions to the development of Nigeria would “forever remain etched” in its history.

She said the late jurist was as a man committed to justice and distinguished himself during his appointment to the Supreme Court in 1979 and his service as CJN from 1995 to 2006.

She also noted that despite his retirement, Mr Uwais’ passion and “deep love” for the nation compelled him to chair the Electoral Reform Committee.

While extending her condolences to his family, the judiciary, and the nation, Mrs Kekere-Ekun stated that the late CJN would continue to inspire the judiciary.

“The life and legacy of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais will continue to inspire generations of judges, lawyers, and public servants. He was, indeed, a beacon of principle and a guardian of judicial honour,” she said.

Read the full statement

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

PRESS RELEASE

I have received, with sadness but also with gratitude to Almighty God for a life of impact, the news of the passing of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (1995–2006), which occurred earlier today.

Hon. Justice Uwais was a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history—an erudite jurist, visionary reformer, and statesman whose contributions to the development of constitutional law, judicial independence, and democratic governance will forever remain etched in the annals of our national life.

Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1979 and later rising to serve as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006, Hon. Justice Uwais distinguished himself by his unwavering commitment to justice, courage in the defence of the rule of law, and the clarity and scholarship of his judgments. His post-retirement service, including chairing the Electoral Reform Committee, further affirmed his deep love for country and passion for institutional integrity.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late jurist, the Nigerian judiciary, and the nation at large. I pray for the peaceful repose of his noble soul.

The life and legacy of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais will continue to inspire generations of judges, lawyers, and public servants. He was, indeed, a beacon of principle and a guardian of judicial honour.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Hon. Justice Kudirat M. O. Kekere-Ekun, GCON

Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

