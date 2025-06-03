Women from the Okhorimi community in Benin City, Edo State, on Monday stormed the Edo House of Assembly, with their children, pleading for the release of their husbands, arrested three weeks ago.

Carrying placards, the women, some with infants strapped to their backs, said the arrest of six men had left their families shattered and their children out of school.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police command in the state disclosed that the men were arrested for possessing prohibited weapons and a suspected human skull.

They were arraigned in court and later remanded in a custodial centre.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Abieyuwa Otasowei, said the arrests were indiscriminate.

“We are not here to fight. We came to beg. Our husbands are innocent. Since they were taken away, our children have not been going to school. We just want them back,” said Mrs Otasowei, wife of one of the detainees.

According to her, the weapons were found in a public field frequently used by youths from both Okhoromi and neighbouring communities for football.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“They searched our homes and hotels in the community, yet they didn’t find anything. The field where they said they found the guns is open to everybody, even those who fight us in the community come there to play,” she added.

Appealing to both the Edo State Government and the Oba of Benin, the women begged for forgiveness if the dethroned chief priest in the community, referred to as Ohen, had erred in any way.

“We are begging the Oba. He is a father to us all. We are pleading because of our children and our future,” she said.

She urged Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State to withdraw the charges against the detainees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

