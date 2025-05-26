Today, reports of the failed negotiations among PDP party members dominated the headlines.
The Nation reported, “Wike’s walk back on peace deal sinks PDP deeper in confusion.”
Daily Trust wrote, “Coalition: Atiku, Obi meet northern group.”
“2027: Atiku, Obi yet to seal pact, continue negotiation,” the Daily Sun reported.
First News states, “Atiku, Obis Anti-APC Front Implodes Mid-Tailks.”
This Nigeria wrote, “As PDP crisis worsens, Wike tackles Makinde, Bala, others.”
“Anti-Tinubu coalition: Atiku, Obi, others shop for platform,” according to Vanguard.
“PDP: Wike withdraws from peace accords,” Tribune reported.
Meanwhile, News Direct reported”N600 debt, gas issues hindering full utilisation of NDPHC 2,000MW power – CEO Adighije.”
“Owo terror threat: Police deploy tactical team in ancient town,” The Hope reported.
According to Daily Times, “NASS, Not A Rubber Stamp!- Senate Leader Insists.”
New Nigerian reported, “Hardship: Federal Workers Demand Immediate Payment Of Wage Award.”
The Independent newspaper reported, “516 Wildlife Strikes Hit 20 Nigerian Airports In Five Years.”
Business Day reported, “Residential power users bear brunt as big consumers shun grid.”
According to Leadership, “2 Shutdowns Of Port Harcourt Refinery In 5 Months Raise Questions.”
READ ALSO: Inside Nigerian newspaper headlines today – Saturday, 24 May, 2025
The Guardian reported, “Despite N7tr subsidy savings, states fail to cushion hardship, hunger.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999