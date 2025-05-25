Borno South Senator Ali Ndume has commended President Bola Tinubu for the recent appointment of some northerners to leadership roles within key federal agencies.

Mr Ndume, a known critic of President Tinubu, described the appointments as a deliberate effort to correct what many perceived as regional imbalances in previous government appointments since the president assumed office in May 2023.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the senator said the appointments reflect a welcome development in the Tinubu administration’s approach to governance and inclusion, especially after criticisms from various quarters over the alleged marginalisation of the North and other regions.

Nigeria, with its diverse population comprising over 250 ethnic groups and more than 500 distinct languages, has long operated under a federal character principle enshrined in the Constitution. Section 14(3) of the Nigerian Constitution mandates inclusivity in the composition of federal appointments to ensure national unity and prevent the domination of any one group.

Despite this, President Tinubu’s earlier appointments had drawn criticism from some stakeholders in the North, South-east, and South-south, who accused the president of neglecting the federal character principle.

Mr Ndume was among those who had openly expressed discontent with the composition of the earlier appointments.

However, the mode of appointments is changing. On Friday, President Tinubu appointed at least 12 individuals from Northern states into significant positions in federal agencies.

The appointees are Yazid Danfulani (Zamfara) as Managing Director, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Hamza Baba (Kano) as Programme Manager, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and Abubakar Jarengol (Adamawa) as Executive Director, Operations, NAIC.

Others are Sama’ila Audu (Katsina) as Executive Director, Administration, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Musa Garba (Kebbi) as Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education and Issa Aremu (Kwara) as Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS)

Responsive leader

Mr Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as President Tinubu, expressed optimism that these appointments would help restore northerners’ confidence in the president’s administration and demonstrate a renewed commitment to national balance.

The senator, known for not holding back in his critique of the executive, submitted that the appointment signals the president’s course correction and reaffirmation of his commitment to national unity and justice.

“President Tinubu is someone who surrenders to constructive criticisms. I have known him to be a fair minded, cosmopolitan person. Yes, we are all bound to make mistakes. No one is infallible. I could recall that our leaders in the North, including my humble self, who felt jolted over recent appointments into key federal positions, raised our voices, screaming against the perceived imbalances.

“The hallmark of a good leader and statesman is to quickly adjust himself when he takes a decision or makes a policy pronouncement that a large section of the people finds unpopular and uncomfortable with. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has demonstrated several times that he is a responsive leader,” he added.

“This recent appointment of northerners into key positions in federal parastatals and agencies was meant to address the imbalances thrown up by his previous appointments, which left the North stranded.”

While congratulating the newly appointed officials, Mr Ndume urged them to live up to expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them.

He also reiterated his loyalty to President Tinubu, assuring that while he remains a committed supporter, he would continue to perform his legislative oversight duties by speaking out against perceived lapses in governance.

