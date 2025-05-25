The Police Command in Niger says its efforts contributed to the escape of four kidnap victims in Sarkin-Pawa, Munya Local Government Area of the state.
This is contained in a statement by its Public Relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun, on Saturday in Minna.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on 20 February, around 10 p.m., suspected kidnappers attacked Hayin-Dogo and Dangunu villages of Sarkin-Pawa, Munya LGA.
During the attack, one Usman Daina and four others were abducted, but Mr Daina was released after two days.
|
“Since then, the joint security team has been mounting pressure through different clearance and rescue operations to rescue the victims.
“Fortunately, on May 22, at about 12 noon, the victims, Deborah Daina, Gambo Amos, Cyprus Titus, and Satti Iko escaped from their abductors due to the sustained pressure from the security team.”
Meanwhile, the victims were taken to the hospital for medical attention and subsequently reunited with their families.
ALSO READ: Five abducted victims shot as police engage kidnappers in gunfight
The Commissioner of Police, Niger Command, Adamu Elleman, commended the joint security team for its display of gallantry which resulted in the rescue.
He reassured members of the public that the safety of lives and property would continue to be the priority of the police and other security agencies in the state.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999