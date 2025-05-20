The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has approved the promotion of 18 senior officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM).

According to a statement by the FRSC’s spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Monday in Abuja, Mr Akume said that the promotion was another critical move towards enhancing the management capacity of the FRSC.

The SGF said the promotion was also expected to bolster the corps’ leadership and operational effectiveness in promoting road safety and reducing crashes on Nigerian roads.

“Out of the 18 promoted officers, three are to proceed on retirement with effect from Monday, May 19.

“The three officers are; Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) YK Nadabo, ACM JA Akpa, as well as ACM P Okoyeocha.

“The remaining 15, who are still in active service are: ACM TL Bamigbayan, ACM JO Asolu, ACM AG Sanusi, ACM AM Hassan, CO Asom, ACM JW Toby, ACM I Abubakar.

“Others are: ACM AO Odeleye-Oladayo, ACM OM Ibirongbe, ACM E Odiete, ACM MO Olonusaye, ACM E SonAllah, ACM UA Ibrahim, ACM AR Aremu, as well as ACM JS Uduabba,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The SGF said that the rigorous, but transparent exercise that led to the success of the 18 senior officers was a reflection of President Bola Tinubu-led government’s commitment to strengthening FRSC’s management capacity.

Mr Akume added that the development would enable the corps to tackle road safety challenges more effectively and efficiently.

Reacting, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, congratulated the newly promoted ACMs on their well-deserved promotion.

Mr Mohammed revealed that the recognition of their expertise and dedication would undoubtedly motivate them to continue working tirelessly to promote road safety and save lives.

He emphasised that FRSC remained committed to its mandate of promoting road safety and reducing crashes on Nigerian roads.

“With the promotion of these 18 officers, the corps is better equipped to achieve its goals and make Nigerian roads safer for all users,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

