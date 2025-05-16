President Bola Tinubu on Friday said traditional institutions remain integral to the country’s development and called for more support in implementing policies that directly impact people’s livelihoods.

The president spoke when he received the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Abdulhakeem Owoade I, his wife, Abiwumi, and a delegation of other traditional rulers from Oyo State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu congratulated the Alaafin for his ascendancy to the historic throne, assuring the royal father of his prayers and support.

“It is a great joy for me and a great honour. Your ascendancy to the throne of your fathers is historic. It is the will of God and the heart of the people.

“I am following up on your foresight for development, your humility, and the fact that you uphold the traditions of your people.

“The inherited tradition is the making of the Almighty God. Your ascendancy to the throne – like my becoming a president is the divine will of the Almighty God,” he said.

The president noted that the “hurdles, processes, and anxiety” along the way were part of the preparation for the position.

President Tinubu commended the traditional council for the ease in nominating and crowning the 46th Alaafin following Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s passing on 22 April 2022.

“I am happy that you have shown character and discipline and uplifted your people’s name, values and culture, even when you were in Canada. I am glad you have become a hope of sustaining the Yoruba race,” he added.

The president said his administration will continue working with traditional institutions to implement policies to protect and prosper citizens.

“The peace and stability of our nation requires inclusiveness. This job is not one you can do alone. We have to pull ourselves together to build a nation of prosperity.

“Our priority is still education and Medicare. We want to uplift education and cultural values. Our door is open for participation,” he stated.

President Tinubu told the king that the sons of the Oyo kingdom serving in his office have done exceptionally well, including Victor Adeleke, state chief of protocol, and Nurudeen Yusuf, the aide-de-camp.

Mr Yusuf is the king designate of Ilemonaland in Oyun local council, Kwara State, which traces its ancestry to the Oyo kingdom.

In his remarks, the Alaafin assured the president of the traditional council’s support in delivering his mandate to the people.

“Today, I speak not just as the custodian of culture and tradition but as a voice for my people, who are deeply honoured by the audience you have granted us here at the heart of the national leadership.

“Your gracious reception is more than protocol. It is a mark of your character, statesmanship and enduring regard for the traditional institutions. The people of Oyo remember your journey as a man who rose through the crucible of political struggle with unmatched courage and charity. You won many hearts as an activist, strategist, bridge builder and now as the nation’s foremost leader. “

The king said Nigerians look up to the president for a new direction.

“Nigeria looks up to you, not only for leadership but for restoration. For a new vision rooted in justice, equity and inclusive progress. It is in that spirit that I have come to seek your collaboration. Oyo is ready, Yoruba are ready, and Nigerians are ready,” he added.

The king commended the president for bold economic reforms, infrastructural development, instituting social welfare, youth empowerment, and improvement in security and investments in agriculture.

“We understand that national transformation is not by government alone. It is built when ancient wisdom meets modern governance. When institutions, old and new, work hand-in-hand,” he said.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

