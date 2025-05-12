Today, different news headlines dominated the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers.
Daily Trust reported, “Ganduje under fire over one-party state comment.”
The Guardian reported, “N2.37tr data expenses compete with food, others as Nigerians ration usage.”
A Daily Monitor headline read, “Probe alleged diversion of $3.4bn IMF loan.”
“2027: Patience Jonathan Rules Out Husband’s Return to Aso Rock, Endorses Tinubu,” This Day reported.
Punch reported, “FC taps ex-AGF, 11 SANs as Supreme Court battle looms.”
The National Economy also reported, “Stakeholders Fault Nigeria’s Poor Share Of $65trn Maritime Tourism Market.”
According to Blueprint, “2025 UTME mass failure indicative of system collapse – Experts.”
First News wrote that, “Tears, Trauma as 78 Nigerian Girls Return from Sex Camps in Côte d’Ivoire.”
“Wike, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi, Ortom attend PDP governors’ meeting,” according to Tribune.
“Rivers set to pay N2.8bn in pension liabilities to 583 retirees,” Daybreak reported.
“FG ramps up domestic borrowing to N10.85trn,” Vanguard reported.
According to The New Nigerian, “Kano Steals Show At 10th Authentic News Daily Awards /Lecture.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
