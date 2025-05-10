The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Bayelsa State has approved a “new harmonised salary structure,” leading to an increase by over 3,000 per cent in wages for elected party officials in the state.

“The cumulative wage bill for elected officials of the party in the state will come to N306,496,000.00 monthly,” the party said in a communique dated 8 May and signed by its chairperson, George Turnah, and secretary, Derri Wright.

The party in the communique directed Mr Wright to communicate the new salary structure to Governor Douye Diri for necessary action, adding that it hopes that upon implementation, the new wage will signify the party’s commitment to the welfare of its officials.

Gov Diri, Turnah and PDP in Bayelsa

Mr Turnah, a former aide to Governor Diri, is the South-South zonal secretary of the PDP and caretaker committee chairperson of the party in Bayelsa.

He had since fallen out with Mr Diri and is now the convener of “New Associates” – a pro-Nyesom Wike political platform canvassing support for President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

Mr Turnah is loyal to the PDP faction backed by Mr Wike, the FCT minister.

Governor Diri, the leader of the party in the state, does not recognise Mr Turnah’s faction of the PDP.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Diri has repeatedly said that Mr Turnah cannot parade himself as a PDP member that he (Mr Turnah) was suspended by the party in the state.

The state chapter of the party has also secured a court order restraining Mr Turnah from functioning as a member of the party in the state, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Mr Diri’s spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, who confirmed the court order to PREMIUM TIMES, said Mr Turnah lacks the power to function as a PDP member until the order is vacated.

New salary

In the communique, Mr Turnah’s PDP faction raised the salary of the party’s chairperson at the local government level from N20,000 to N621,000 monthly, equivalent to a special adviser in the appointment of the state government, while the secretary and vice chairperson of the party at this level earn N336,000 monthly. The rest of the 15 executive members earn N196,000.

For the chairperson of the party at the ward level, Mr Turnah hiked the salary from N5,000 to N336,000, with the vice chairperson and secretary earning N196,000 while the remaining 14 Ward Excos will earn N120,000 monthly.

“Similarly, elected party officials at the Senatorial District levels and Non-working Committee members of the party at the state level are classified as special advisers equivalent in the Bayelsa State Government and will now earn N621,000 as monthly stipend, while members of the State Working Committee, placed at par with cabinet commissioners of the Bayelsa State Government, will now earn N1,048,500 as monthly allowances going forward.

“These adjustments, as contained in the now-approved harmonised salary structure for elected officials of the PDP in Bayelsa State, take immediate effect with the implementation date from 31 May 2025,” Mr party said.

PDP salary structure

Mr Turnah’s PDP faction directed that the new salary structure be communicated to Governor Diri for his action, and added that when implemented, it will showcase the party’s commitment to the welfare of its officials.

When contacted, Mr Diri’s spokesperson, Mr Alabrah, dismissed it as “trash,” adding that there was no faction in the PDP in the state.

Mr Alabrah reiterated that Mr Turnah is suspended on the order of the court. “The court directed him (Mr Turnah) to stop parading himself as a member of the party until the matter is determined, but the man is neglecting the order,” said Mr Alabrah.

Mr Turnah did not respond to calls and text messages for comments on whether the new salary structure would be paid to the officials by the state government.

The National Spokesperson of the party, Debo Ologunagba, also did not respond to a request for comment on whether a state chapter of the party can unilaterally review the salaries of officials within its domain.

READ ALSO: More defection looms as three PDP senators meet with Tinubu

But a source familiar with how the party operates told PREMIUM TIMES the state or the government does not pay executive members, but “what they get as stipends are from the dues that members pay.”

“If he (Mr Turnah) does so, it means he has so much dues that members pay that he can use to fund the new salary structure.”

The source said the state chapter can make different arrangements for stipends for elected officials depending on the membership strength at that level, citing some parties that may have a presence at the state but not the national level.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

