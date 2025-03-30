Team Ondo State arrived Sunday evening in Uyo to become the first state contingent to arrive for the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF), which starts on 1 April.

The team, comprising 313 athletes and 56 coaches, was received on arrival by a combination of Festival Accommodation, Transport and Administration Committees members that ensured a stress-free transition to their camp after undergoing the accreditation process.

Due to distance, the State contingent travelled ahead of the official arrival date and considered the need to move slowly with a long convoy of vehicles given the large number of athletes.

“We are committed to ensuring that all participants enjoy pleasant experiences all through this first-of-its-kind Festival”, remarked Itiako Ikpokpo, Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee for the festival. He said the Organising Committee elected to receive the contingent two days earlier than the official arrival date at extra costs.

Tolu Adeyemi, the leader of the delegation and permanent secretary in the Ondo State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, said the reception they got was heartwarming and thanked the Organising Committee for their efforts.

“We must acknowledge and appreciate the magnanimity of the organisers to incur extra cost to host us ahead of the scheduled arrival date.”

“This reception is indicative that the Festival will live up to all that we have been told at several meetings prior to today. We are excited”, the Team Lead stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Some of the athletes who said it was their first experience of attending a sports event of this magnitude outside their state expressed gratitude to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for offering them the opportunity to be part of the festival.

“After qualifying from the local government trials and also making the mark in the state finals last week, it has been like a dream until we boarded the vehicle to come here.

“Arriving here is the most awesome experience in my quest to make a career in sports. It’s unbelievable but real and I intend to make the most of it”, Michael Akinsiku the Athletics team captain told a handful of local media that witnessed their arrival.

READ ALSO: Preparations ahead of Niger Delta Sports Festival excite Iyaye

The NDSF will be held from 1-8 April with competition in 17 sports at five venues.

The organisers have carried out extensive renovation works at the venues, which include the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo Township Stadium, Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, Itam West Secondary School and Ultrafit Sports Centre.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to officially flag off the Festival at a ceremony on Wednesday, 2 April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

