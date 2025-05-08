Tragedy struck in Anambra State on Tuesday when five siblings died suddenly.

The incident happened at Ogidi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Wednesday night, said there was suspicion that the victims’ death was caused by food poisoning.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the victims’ mother, who reportedly consumed the suspected food with the children, was in “critical condition” at a hospital.

“Upon receiving the distress report, police operatives from Ogidi Division swiftly responded to the scene.

“The bodies of the deceased children were recovered and have since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy,” he said.

Cause of death

Mr Ikenga said the state police command had begun efforts to establish the exact cause of death.

“In the course of preliminary investigations, the police obtained samples of the suspected food, which have been forwarded for forensic analysis to determine the actual cause of the incident.

“Officers are also conducting interviews with residents and other potential witnesses within the neighborhood to gather relevant information that may aid the ongoing investigation,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has expressed shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident.

Mr Orutugu said the police command has condoled with the family over the loss of the siblings and wished their mother a speedy recovery.

The police chief stressed that the account of the ailing mother “will be vital in shedding more light” on the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased victims.

He assured Nigerians that “a thorough and comprehensive investigation” would be conducted to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Further developments will be communicated in due course,” he assured.

How the children died

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the family had six children, including the five who died from the incident.

The family’s only surviving child was away at the time of the incident because the child was schooling outside the community.

A relative told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday morning that the incident happened after the children finished eating a meal prepared by their mother on Saturday.

“Then, minutes later, the children started having stomach aches followed by vomiting, before they all died,” the relative, who identified himself as Chukwudi, said.

Mr Chukwudi stressed that the children were rushed to hospitals around the area, where they were confirmed dead by the doctors.

“Some were taken to Iyienu Mission Hospital while others stayed at Crown Hospital,” he said.

