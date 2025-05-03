Nigerian sprint hurdler and world record holder Tobi Amusan is gradually getting into her strides as she continues her 2025 Diamond League campaign.

On Saturday, she settled for a fourth-place finish in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Keqiao Diamond League meet in China.

Amusan clocked a Season’s Best (SB) of 12.66 seconds—an improvement on her 12.74-second finish at the season-opening meet in Xiamen last week.

Her performance in Keqiao reflects steady progress as she builds momentum for key competitions later in the year.

The race was won by American Grace Stark, who posted a Meeting Record (MR) of 12.42 seconds.

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, the reigning world champion, came second in 12.55 seconds, while South Africa’s Marion Fourie secured third in 12.62 seconds.

Amusan, who set the current world record of 12.12 seconds in 2022, has been gradually easing into the season.

She kicked off her campaign with a win in the 100m sprint at the Velocity Fest 16 in Jamaica before heading into the Diamond League circuit.

Her fourth-place finish in Keqiao is not only an improvement from her season debut in Xiamen—where she also finished fourth, but with a slower time—but also a clear sign that she is edging closer to peak form.

This upward trajectory is encouraging as Amusan targets major events later in the season, including the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the Diamond League Final in Zurich.

The Nigerian star is also set to represent Team Nigeria at the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Relays, scheduled for 10–11 May at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China.

