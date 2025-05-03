At the instance of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima will on Saturday, 3 May, depart Abuja for Libreville, Gabon, to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of the country’s President-elect, Brice Nguema.

Mr Nguema, who had served as Gabon’s interim leader since August 2023, secured a decisive victory in the country’s 12 April presidential election.

According to final results released by Gabon’s Constitutional Court, Mr Nguema garnered 58,074 votes – equivalent to 94.85 per cent of total votes cast.

Mr Nguema faced seven challengers in the race, including former Prime Minister Alain Bilie-By-Nze, who finished second with 3 per cent of the vote. Other candidates failed to surpass the 1 per cent threshold.

Nigeria remains supportive of the peaceful democratic transition in Gabon and reaffirms the government’s broader strategic interest in promoting democratic governance and regional stability in Central Africa.

The vice president is expected to return to Nigeria after the inauguration.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

3rd May, 2025

