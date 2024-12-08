In a move that signals a bold step toward stronger maritime and security partnerships in the Gulf of Guinea, the United States and Gabon have launched a groundbreaking partnership aimed at enhancing regional defence capabilities.

This new alliance, formalised through the US National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP), has significant, long-term implications for regional security, defence cooperation, and maritime stability, not only for Gabon but for West African countries, including Nigeria, Angola, and Cameroon, who share common security concerns in the region.

From 17 to 22 November, an Inaugural Key Leader Engagement was held in Libreville, Gabon. Additionally, US Africa Command’s contributions to Africa extend beyond traditional security cooperation. Some of AFRICOM’s lesser-known but critical non-kinetic initiatives deserve recognition. Beyond its traditional security focus, AFRICOM actively engages in programmes aimed at building partnerships, fostering education, and supporting sustainable development across Africa. U.S. Marine Corps General Michael Langley, commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), has been a strong advocate of this approach. His recent visit to Gabon highlighted how the US military is contributing to Africa’s future through innovative and community-centred initiatives.

Mr Langley’s work is a tangible example. During hishe visited the ACTE Academy, where he observed a robotics demonstration by children aged six to twelve. The event showcased AI-powered innovations, integrating multidisciplinary approaches like artificial intelligence and remote control technologies. “We know that globally, science, technology, engineering, and math will take the world into new heights of capability – solving some of the challenges we have on this earth,” said Mr Langley.

Mr Langley was visibly impressed by the students’ ability to engage in creative problem-solving through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Sharing laughs with the students and staff, he expressed his admiration for their ingenuity. “The youth here are using their talents, curiosity, and intellectual curiosity to explore new horizons,” Mr Langley stated. “What they discover here will benefit populations across Gabon for many years to come.”

The weeklong event marked the formal signing of a partnership agreement. Gabon now joins 19 African countries in the SPP. “The SPP is a key US security cooperation tool, facilitating cooperation across all aspects of international civil-military affairs,” said the West Virginia National Guard in a statement. “Through this partnership, we aim to enhance military and diplomatic cooperation, develop defence capabilities and facilitate training that will benefit both nations.”

“I am incredibly honoured that our West Virginia National Guard has been selected to partner with Gabon through the SPP and will have the opportunity to address regional challenges and strategic imperatives in Africa in coordination with our Gabonese partners,” said William Crane, adjutant general of West Virginia, in America. He went on to add, “We have a clearly demonstrated track record of our ability to provide mutually beneficial training and engagements through our Peruvian and Qatari relationships, and I have no doubt that we will see an enduring and fruitful partnership with Gabon.”

The Gulf of Guinea is a region increasingly threatened by piracy, illegal fishing, and other maritime crimes. As Mr Langley stated in his visit to Libreville in January 2023, “Upgrading our collective capabilities to secure international maritime law is essential for fostering regional economic prosperity and stability.”

At the heart of this new relationship lies a shared mission to tackle maritime threats like piracy, illegal fishing, and transnational crime that have plagued the Gulf of Guinea for years. Gabon’s role as a maritime hub makes this partnership crucial for the broader West African region, with nations like Nigeria relying heavily on safe sea routes for their oil exports and trade.

It matters for West Africa because The Gulf of Guinea is a vital trade route, but it is also one of the world’s most dangerous waters, with piracy and illegal activities posing serious challenges to regional stability. By strengthening Gabon’s maritime security through this partnership, the US is not only securing Gabon’s borders but also reinforcing regional security, with direct benefits for West African powerhouses like Nigeria.

In Nigeria, piracy in the Niger Delta and along the coast has long threatened one of Africa’s largest oil exports. Enhancing regional defence collaboration with Gabon serves as a strategic force multiplier, offering countries like Nigeria a model for fighting piracy and ensuring safer maritime operations.

Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia, who announced the partnership earlier this year, called it a “historic opportunity” to foster greater security in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Gabon is a vital partner in our shared mission to promote regional stability and maritime security,” Mr Justice said. “We’re proud to be strengthening the relationship and look forward to the next steps.”

Beyond maritime security, the US-Gabon partnership encompasses broader defence cooperation, including disaster preparedness, aviation maintenance, and non-commissioned officer (NCO) training. These areas are particularly significant for countries in the Gulf of Guinea, where natural disasters, civil unrest, and terrorism often require rapid-response capabilities.

For West African countries, the value of this partnership goes beyond Gabon’s borders. The training, expertise, and equipment shared between the US and Gabon will have ripple effects across the region, empowering other Gulf of Guinea nations to strengthen their own security infrastructures.

“This partnership is more than a military agreement—it’s a commitment to building trust and fostering resilience,” said Mr Crane. “We’re not just sharing expertise; we’re creating lasting partnerships that will pay dividends for years to come.”

For many in West Africa, the concept of the US National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP) may seem unfamiliar. In simple terms, the SPP is a long-term, cooperative agreement between US state National Guard units and foreign countries. Its goal is to foster military readiness and security cooperation through joint training, shared resources, and enhanced defence capabilities.

For example, West Virginia’s National Guard will now work closely with Gabon’s military forces to improve disaster response, counterterrorism efforts, and maritime security. The programme is not just about military support – it is about building deeper, more sustainable relationships between countries facing similar security challenges.

Gabon’s engagement with US forces began gaining traction during President Donald Trump’s first term, exemplified by its hosting of significant AFRICOM-led events.

In 2017, Libreville hosted the African Partner Outbreak Response Alliance conference, emphasising health security, and participated in the Obangame Express, a major maritime security exercise addressing Gulf of Guinea threats.

In 2018, the East Africa Response Force (EARF) was deployed to Gabon under Mr Trump’s authorisation, demonstrating US rapid response capabilities amid concerns over potential unrest in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Between 2021-2022, under President Joe Biden, Gabon participated in the African Air Chiefs Symposium and regional exercises like the French-led Grand African Navy Exercise for Maritime Operations, focusing on illegal fishing, piracy, and maritime security.

The historical context of US-Gabon military relations is rich, with the countries cooperating in various defence and security initiatives over the years. Gabon has been a key player in major regional security exercises, such as Obangame Express, and has hosted key military symposiums aimed at improving maritime domain awareness and enhancing cooperation against transnational crimes. The country has also participated in US-led air force symposia and humanitarian missions, such as the 2018 deployment of the East Africa Response Force (EARF) to Gabon in anticipation of unrest in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This partnership could not have come at a more critical time for West Africa. The region has experienced a rise in security threats – piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, militant activity in the Sahel, and the growing influence of extremist groups. By reinforcing Gabon’s defence capabilities, it boosts the security of the entire Gulf of Guinea, which includes Nigeria, Cameroon, and Ghana. Countries like Nigeria, have benefited from the California National Guard and enjoyed mutually beneficial partnership since 2008.

Looking ahead, the US-Gabon partnership might deepen, with further emphasis on enhancing military interoperability, maritime security, and regional stability. Gabon’s strategic location on the Gulf of Guinea positions it as a key player in securing one of Africa’s most important economic corridors. For Nigeria and other Gulf of Guinea nations, strengthening this alliance will be crucial in addressing common security challenges. “This is just the beginning,” Mr Crane, a brigadier general, said. “Together, we’ll face the challenges ahead and create a more secure and prosperous region for all.”

For Nigeria and its Gulf of Guinea neighbours, the US-Gabon partnership is more than just a bilateral agreement—it is an investment in regional security. By improving Gabon’s military capabilities, the US is also supporting a broader security framework that benefits the entire region. With shared interests in protecting maritime trade, countering piracy, and preventing the spread of extremism, this partnership could act as a catalyst for greater cooperation among West African countries.

The ripple effects will be felt far beyond Gabon’s borders, as Nigeria and other neighbouring nations benefit from the expertise and resources shared under the State Partnership Program. Whether it is tackling piracy or responding to natural disasters, the US-Gabon alliance is a model for how military cooperation can lead to regional stability and greater security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

