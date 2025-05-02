The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is enroute to China for a series of official engagements toward the provision of water for satellite towns in the FCT, his aide has said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the minister on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Olayinka said that the minister was currently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, en route to China.

He explained that while in China, Mr Wike would meet with officials of the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group over the water project.

He recalled that President Bola Tinubu had visited China in September 2024 and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and CGCOC Group.

The MoU, he said, was to improve electricity and water supply in the FCT, particularly in satellite towns.

He added that projects were part of Mr Tinubu’s agenda to renew the hope and confidence of FCT residents in the government, through the execution of people-oriented projects.

He said Mr Tinubu had approved N50 billion for the provision of potable water in FCT satellite towns.

The spokesman said that Mr Wike’s trip to China was to finalise discussion with CGCOC on the project in fulfilment of Mr Tinubu’s directive to ensure water supply in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Kuje area councils.

(NAN)

