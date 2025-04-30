The Nigerian government on Wednesday said the mass metering project to end the era of estimated billings in the Nigerian Army formations nationwide has generated N769.1 million in revenue between August 2024 and April 2025.

Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

In March last year, the Nigerian government inaugurated a N40 billion mass metering project to end the estimated billings regime in the Nigerian Army formations nationwide.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project of the metering exercise at the headquarters of the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja military cantonment at the time, Mr Adelabu said the exercise would be in phases with the Ikeja cantonment being the first phase of the exercise.

He noted that the current exercise will last for six weeks before the second phase begins. Mr Adelabu, at the time explained that for the current exercise, N12.7 billion has been released out of a total of N40 billion for the mass metering project.

In a letter to De-Haryor Global Services, the project contractor, according to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, praised the progress of phase one, noting “improved hours of power supply” and positive impacts on energy management in beneficiary barracks.

Signed on behalf of the Army Chief by Major General A.A. Fadayiro, the letter highlighted the near-completion of phase one, which covers installations in Lagos (Ikeja), Enugu (Abakpa), Adekunle Fajuyi cantonment, and select Abuja barracks.

He urged the contractor to expedite work on subsequent phases.

Mr Tunji said the Chief Executive Officer of De Haryor Global Services, Ashade Olatunbosun, acknowledged initial financial hurdles, citing delayed fund disbursements that slowed early mobilisation.

However, he reported “considerable momentum,” with thousands of smart meters now installed to boost transparency, billing accuracy, and energy efficiency.

“Despite challenges, the project has generated N769.1 million in revenue between August 2024 and April 2025, underscoring its operational success,” the statement said.

Mr Olatunbosun attributed this to the Army’s “strong satisfaction” with execution quality, which has sparked discussions to expand metering to additional military facilities.

“This marks a milestone in modernising Nigeria’s energy infrastructure, particularly within public institutions,” he said.

The statement noted that the initiative reflects broader efforts to resolve power deficits in critical sectors while fostering fiscal discipline through advanced metering solutions.

