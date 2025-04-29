President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Abdur Hadiyyatullah, the president of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria.
Mr Hadiyyatullah, also the founder and director of Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria in Iwo, Osun, died on Monday, Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Mr Hadiyyatullah, aged 81, will be buried later on Tuesday at the college after Janazah prayers.
Mr Tinubu described Hadiyyatullah as a respected Islamic scholar who devoted most of his life to Islam and humanity.
“As President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, he provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Council.
“As a cleric, he lived by the way of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). As a human being, he lived an impactful life, touching many lives through his Shariah College,” the president remarked.
He recalled the invaluable support the Shariah Council, under Mr Hadiyyatullah’s leadership, offered him during the 2023 electioneering as it stood for truth and justice, and denounced lies and propaganda.
The president commiserated with Mr Hadiyyatullah’s family, the people of Iwoland and the Islamic Ummah in the country, particularly the eminent leaders of the Shariah Council.
“Muslims in Nigeria will sorely miss Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s humility, deep knowledge, and devotion to Islam,” Mr Tinubu said.
He urged the council to continue propagating the ideals of justice, religious tolerance, unity, peace, and harmony that the organisation stood for, and that Mr Hadiyyatullah also stood for in his lifetime.
The president prayed for strength and grace for all those Hadiyyatullah left behind, offering his heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.
