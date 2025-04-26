The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested a 72-year-old man, Monday Okoko, and recovered firearms from his residence in Ikot Ekpene, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

Timfon John, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

Mrs John said that the command successfully busted the armoury of the suspect at about 5.15a.m on Saturday in his residence and recovered the firearms.

“A joint operation led by the operatives of the command resulted in the arrest of one Monday Okoko, a 72-year-old man,” Mrs John said.

She said a subsequent search of the suspect’s residence and premises led to the recovery of one locally made revolver pistol and one cut-to-size locally made pistol from his armoury.

Other weapons recovered include, one single-barrel locally fabricated gun, one LAR locally fabricated gun, five dane guns, gun powder and Borries ammunition.

READ ALSO: IGP Egbetokun announces plans to revamp Police Mobile Force

Mrs John said the command has commenced investigation into the matter “to arrest members of the gang using the arms to terrorise the state.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

