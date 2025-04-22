Today, the death of Pope Francis, leader of the Roman Catholic Church, dominated newspaper headlines.

The Nation headline read, “Bye-bye Pope Francis.”

Vanguard reported that, “Pope Francis died of stroke, heart — Vatican.”

According to The Sun, “Outpouring of tears, grief over Pope Francis’ death.”

“Ghanaian Cardinal, 9 others in line as Pope Francis dies at 88,” according to Blueprint.

“Tinubu, global leaders pay tributes to Pope Francis,” The Point reported.

“Tributes for man of humility…Pope for the poor’ as Vatican awaits new leader,” The Guardian reported.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Pope Francis awes dies at Easter,” The Hope reported.

Reactions over the rising insecurity in the country also made headlines.

“Killings: Govs say states under siege; claim reserves, forests taken over,” Vanguard reported.

According to Punch, “Tinubu to meet service chiefs over rising killings.”

“Plateau killings: Church leaders lead mass protest, say ‘enough is enough’,” Salient Times.

“Bandits impose N60m levy on 12 Zamfara communities – Crisis reporter alleges,” Amebo newspaper reported.

Other headlines are: “Cbex collapse: We can’t regulate what we don’t know — SEC,” according to The Point.

“Kano, Katsina, Jigawa get 2-hr power supply daily,” Daily Trust reported.

“Manufacturers groan as alternative energy gulps N11tr in one year,” Guardian reported.

First News reported, “NNPC slashes petrol price to N880 in Lagos, N935 in Abuja.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

