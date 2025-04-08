Today, reports of security operatives dispersing protesters with tear gas in the Maitama area of Abuja dominated headlines.
The protesters who had gathered on Monday peacefully to express their grievances were fired tear gas canisters, according to news reports.
Punch reported the news under the headline, “Police disperse Abuja protesters with tear gas.”
“Police Fire Teargas to Disperse Protesters In Abuja, Port Harcourt,” Daily Times reported.
|
The Sun reported, “Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, others.”
According to Tribune, “Youths defy police warning, stage protests in Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, Ibadan, others.”
“Police Disperse Protesters With Tear Gas In P/Harcourt, Abuja,” the Independent reported.
Meanwhile, “Nigeria’s Economic Team Set to Meet over Trump’s tariff,” according to This Day.
“WHO out with chilling statistics: One million newborns, 178,000 mothers die yearly in Africa,” the Hope reported.
The Matrix said, “Labour Party: Fresh Showdown Looms As Obi, Otti Schedule Stakeholders’ Summit.”
“Nigeria’s FDI outlook dims over oil price rout,” Business Day reported.
“Federal Govt allays fears over 14 per cent Trump trade tariff,” according to the Nation.
“FG to review budget parameters, sustain oil, mineral production volumes,” Blueprint reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999