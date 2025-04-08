Today, reports of security operatives dispersing protesters with tear gas in the Maitama area of Abuja dominated headlines.

The protesters who had gathered on Monday peacefully to express their grievances were fired tear gas canisters, according to news reports.

Punch reported the news under the headline, “Police disperse Abuja protesters with tear gas.”

“Police Fire Teargas to Disperse Protesters In Abuja, Port Harcourt,” Daily Times reported.

The Sun reported, “Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, others.”

According to Tribune, “Youths defy police warning, stage protests in Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, Ibadan, others.”

“Police Disperse Protesters With Tear Gas In P/Harcourt, Abuja,” the Independent reported.

Meanwhile, “Nigeria’s Economic Team Set to Meet over Trump’s tariff,” according to This Day.

“WHO out with chilling statistics: One million newborns, 178,000 mothers die yearly in Africa,” the Hope reported.

The Matrix said, “Labour Party: Fresh Showdown Looms As Obi, Otti Schedule Stakeholders’ Summit.”

“Nigeria’s FDI outlook dims over oil price rout,” Business Day reported.

“Federal Govt allays fears over 14 per cent Trump trade tariff,” according to the Nation.

“FG to review budget parameters, sustain oil, mineral production volumes,” Blueprint reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

