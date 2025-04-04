The Anambra State Government has said it recorded 102,643 deliveries and 343 Cesarean Sections (CS) in 18 months since the introduction of its free antenatal care and delivery policy.

The Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, made this known in Awka on Friday.

NAN reports that on 5 September 2023, the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, launched free antenatal care and delivery for expectant mothers for the remaining period of his administration.

Mr Soludo described the gesture as part of his government’s palliative measures to cushion the effect of hardship on the Anambra people.

The governor said that his administration was committed to ensuring unhindered access to healthcare, especially at the grassroots level.

Health investment

Mr Obidike said that the government is making significant investment in the healthcare sector to improve access for residents.

He said Anambra is now one of the states with the lowest maternal mortality, noting that pregnant women from other states also register in Anambra.

“Over 1000 health workers were recruited, new hospitals were constructed, existing ones were upgraded and equipped to ensure unhindered access to quality and affordable healthcare in the state.

“Each of the health officials, particularly consultants, doctors, and nurses receive half a million, almost quarter of a million and over N100,000 respectively, as a monthly salary.”

The commissioner said the government also made investments in the education sector by recruiting 8,115 teachers, upgrading public schools, and empowering youth through the ‘One Youth, Two Skills’ acquisition programme.

“Gov Soludo’s administration has hired more than 9,000 workers, who will be part of the state’s budget until they retire and start receiving pensions,” he said.

“So, no government, since the state’s creation, has invested in human capital development as sustainably as this administration.”

(NAN)

