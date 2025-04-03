The 2025 President Federation Cup has reached a thrilling stage as the Round of 16 fixtures have been confirmed.

This follows an action-packed Round of 32 that saw dramatic exits, penalty shootouts, and surprise victories.

Among other eye-catching performances, two-time African champions, Enyimba FC, eliminated defending champions, El-Kanemi Warriors, with a hard-fought 1-0 win.

The People’s Elephants are desperately pushing to land a silverware and taking an alternative route to secure continental football as they lag behind in the Nigeria Premier Football League where they are presently occupying the ninth position.

For a place in the quarter-final, Enyimba will be battling against Abakaliki FC, who secured their place after a tense penalty shootout victory over Katsina United following a goalless draw.

Another intriguing matchup sees Nasarawa United, fresh from a dominant 5-0 thrashing of Ijele FC, taking on Bayelsa United, who comfortably dispatched FC Ebedei 2-0 in the previous round.

Two all-NPFL clashes promise high-octane encounters. Bendel Insurance, who cruised past Adamawa United with a 3-0 win, will lock horns with Rangers International, a team that survived a tough battle against Heartland FC, eventually triumphing 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, a youthful showdown awaits as Ikorodu City, victorious over Crown FC with a 3-1 scoreline, squares off against Beyond Limits, who pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset against Rivers United.

Elsewhere, Warri Wolves, who advanced due to Shooting Stars’ disqualification, will test their mettle against Wikki Tourists.

Akwa United, having defeated Mighty Jets Feeders 2-0, will await the winner of the postponed clash between Inter Lagos and Jr. Danburan.

In another exciting fixture, giant-killers Solution FC, who shocked Lobi Stars with a 2-1 victory, will face Kwara United.

Plateau United will be up against Osun United in the concluding Round of 16 fixture.

With the defending champions now out, the competition is wide open, setting the stage for a fiercely contested Round of 16.

The dates for the next round are yet to be announced, but one thing is certain—the road to the President Federation Cup title promises even more thrilling encounters in the coming weeks.

