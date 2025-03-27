Kaduna APC Woman Leader Maryam Suleiman, who was suspended by the party in March last year for criticising Governor Uba Sani, has tendered an unreserved apology to the governor.

Mrs Suleiman had rebuked the governor for accusing the administration of his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, of corruption.

The party immediately suspended her through a notice dated March 31, signed by the APC Chairman and Secretary of Badarawa/Malali ward, Ali Maishago and Zakkah Bassahuwa, respectively.

However, in an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday, Mrs Suleiman said she did not know the issues that were at stake when she criticised Mr Sani, ” but having realised my mistake, I have apologise to him.’’

Furthermore, the politician known as ‘Mai Rusau’ because of her association with ex-governor El-Rufai, has adopted a new nickname of ‘Mai Ginau’ to underscore her switch of loyalty to Governor Sani.

Mai Rusau means the demolisher while Mai Ginau means the builder.

Mrs Suleiman, who was recently pardoned by the party, described Mr Uba as a compassionate leader.

‘’I told him that I acted out of childishness and I didn’t really understand the issues at stake. Everyone knows that I am a diligent party person. I have realised my mistakes and I promise to make amends,’’ she said.

She further said the El-Rufai administration made many mistakes, especially in the demolition of markets and the sacking of primary school teachers.

‘’People really complained about those policies, and victims were short-changed. Some of those who were affected have lost their lives. The sources of livelihood of some have crumbled,’’ she recalled.

‘’In contrast, Governor Uba Sani is humane. He is someone who likes to uplift people, even if he doesn’t know them. There is a world of difference between him and the former governor,’’ she added.

‘’I knew Governor Sani before Malam Nasir El Rufai. He is a kind-hearted man who is always looking for the welfare of the downtrodden.’’

The politician said the SDP, which Mr El-Rufai has left the APC for, will not make any impact because it is a toddler in the political scene and is largely unknown.

’I will not defect to the party because I’m a bonafide APC member, ‘’ she said.

