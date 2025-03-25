The coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has assured Nigerian Pilgrims of the 2025 Hajj of improved medical care during the sacred worship.

Mr Pate gave the assurance during an inspection visit to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s (NAHCON) medical facilities in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

According to a statement by NAHCON’s Head of Public Affairs, Muhammad Musa, on Monday, the minister reiterated the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu administration to prioritise pilgrims’ welfare.

He assured the commission of the government’s support in confronting critical healthcare challenges that Nigerian pilgrims often face.

"Our commitment is clear," Mr Pate said. "Given the global health landscape ranging from meningitis outbreaks to polio concerns it is imperative we meet and exceed Saudi Arabia's health requirements. Ensuring credible vaccination documentation, including yellow cards for all Nigerian pilgrims, is non-negotiable."

Mr Pate, accompanied by senior health ministry delegates, conducted thorough inspections of NAHCON’s ambulance fleet, reviewed medical supplies inventories, and assessed equipment readiness at Nigerian health clinics in Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON Chairperson Abdullahi Usman commended the minister’s initiative, emphasising its significance.

"Your presence and involvement signify an extraordinary commitment that bolsters confidence in our healthcare delivery. This unprecedented engagement will undeniably facilitate a smoother and safer 2025 Hajj experience for our pilgrims."

Health Minister pledges enhanced medical support for 2025 Hajj

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has completed a landmark ministerial inspection of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s (NAHCON) medical facilities in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, signalling a transformative era in federal dedication to pilgrim healthcare.

During his pivotal visit to NAHCON’s Ummul-Jud office, Minister Pate assured comprehensive governmental support aimed at confronting critical healthcare challenges that Nigerian pilgrims often face.

His statement underscored a profound federal resolve, reflecting heightened prioritisation of pilgrim welfare by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“Our commitment is clear,” Minister Pate affirmed during strategic discussions with NAHCON officials.

“Given the global health landscape ranging from meningitis outbreaks to polio concerns it is imperative we meet and exceed Saudi Arabia’s health requirements. Ensuring credible vaccination documentation, including yellow cards for all Nigerian pilgrims, is non-negotiable,” he said.

Accompanied by senior health ministry delegates, Minister Pate conducted thorough inspections of NAHCON’s ambulance fleet, reviewed medical supplies inventories, and assessed equipment readiness at Nigerian health clinics in Saudi Arabia.

The visit highlighted key areas for improvement, including increasing the availability of essential medicines, vaccines, medical apparatus, and operational ambulances.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman lauded the Minister’s initiative, emphasising its significance.

“Your presence and involvement signify an extraordinary commitment that bolsters confidence in our healthcare delivery. This unprecedented engagement will undeniably facilitate a smoother and safer 2025 Hajj experience for our pilgrims.”

Given the participation of approximately 70,000 Nigerians annually in the sacred pilgrimage, Minister Pate’s direct engagement underscores an essential advancement in governmental oversight and proactive healthcare planning.

He also addressed emerging concerns, notably climate-induced extreme hot weather during the 2025 upcoming Hajj, committing to proactive measures to safeguard pilgrims’ health and well-being.

This landmark inspection fosters enhanced interagency collaboration between Nigeria’s Health Ministry and NAHCON, ensuring Nigerian pilgrims receive exceptional medical care during their spiritual journey.

NAHCON reiterates its unwavering dedication to transparency, exceptional service delivery, and the continuous enhancement of pilgrim welfare.

The inspections were conducted by the Honourable Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, accompanied by NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, Commissioner Operations, PRSILS and PPMF, Prince Anofi’u Olanrewaju Elegusi, Professor Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal; Prince Abdul-Razaq Aliyu, and the Board Member representing the Federal Health Ministry Dr. Sa’edu Ahmad Dumbulwa.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Muhammad Mustapha Ali, the Directors, Deputy Directors, and Assistant Directors, Saudi liaison officer Abubakar Lamin, and other Commission staff.

Muhammad Ahmad Musa,

Head of Public Affairs, NAHCON

