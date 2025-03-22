A Federal Capital Territory High Court has commenced hearing on the ₦5 billion defamation lawsuit filed by two operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) operatives against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The lawsuit was instituted after SERAP accused the SSS of invading its Abuja office in September last year.

The SSS operatives, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, are seeking ₦5 billion in damages, an apology published on SERAP’s website and national media outlets, ₦50 million in legal costs, and 10% annual interest on the damages.

During the hearing, the presiding judge advised SERAP’s defence team to review the six documents submitted by the plaintiffs. The judge stated that all objections would be addressed in the final written addresses.

The hearing began with the cross-examination of Sarah John, the first claimant, by SERAP’s defence counsel.

The counsel argued that the claimants’ names were not mentioned in SERAP’s allegations, and therefore, the defamation claims were unjustified.

Sarah John testified that SERAP’s allegations damaged her reputation, as well as that of her colleague and the SSS as a whole.

The hearing was adjourned until May 8, 2025, for further proceedings.

