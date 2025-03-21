The Technical Committee on the Actualisation of Ibom Deep Sea Port has met with the consultant port master planner, Dar Al-Handasar Ltd, to finalise technical requirements for the City Gate and Sales Centre groundbreaking in May 2025 as directed by Governor Umo Eno.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday, 19 March, by the Information and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport.

Speaking at the meeting, which was held in Lagos on Tuesday, 18 March, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Ini Ememobong, assured that Governor Eno is committed to the actualisation of the Ibom Deep Sea Port and the Industrial City, which he sees as a veritable channel for job and wealth creation.

Mr Ememobong also promised extensive community and stakeholder consultation to ensure a smooth foundation-laying ceremony and project execution.

On her part, the Chairperson of the Technical Committee on the Actualisation of Ibom Deep Seaport, Mfon Usoro, expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment to the project.

She assured of the committee’s cooperation and appreciated committee members for their dedication and the time they have invested into the work for the past 10 years. She expressed optimism that the goal would be attained soon.

While expounding on the technical details for the next phase of the project, the lead representative of Dar Al-Handasar Ltd and Director of Operations for Central and West Africa, Nicolas Rizk, commended Governor Eno for his determination to ensure the project’s realisation.

He listed the infrastructure needed to open up the industrial city and get access to the deep sea port site.

The Ibom Industrial City, which will house the deep sea port, training centres, and a logistics hub, is expected to create at least 300,000 jobs and benefit host communities economically.

Governor Eno recently reaffirmed his readiness to kick-start major infrastructure projects in the industrial city, including the City Gate, Sales Centre, and access roads like the ongoing Uyenge-Orukim road construction.

These developments will pave the way for port terminal construction and eventual full-scale operations.

Other members of the Technical Committee who were in attendance were Francis Akpan, a retired admiral, Emmanuel Ekuwem, ImoAbasi Jacob (virtual attendance) and Akan Ekong, the director of projects.

The Director, Project Implementation and Monitoring, Ekanwan Alale and Anietie Akpabio, an engineer, accompanied the commissioner, Mr Ememobong, to the meeting.

