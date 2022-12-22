The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said he would complete the Ibom Deep seaport in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, if elected president in 2023.

Mr Obi stated this in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday after travelling to the project site in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area where he made an aerial assessment of the project via a helicopter, Channels Television reported.

The project, which is on a 14,400-hectare, is expected to create over 10,000 jobs on completion and boost the state and national economy.

According to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the federal agency overseeing the project, the seaport project is intended to become a major national and regional economic gateway that will provide additional container handling capacity for the country.

Addressing a crowd of supporters on Tuesday during his campaign in Uyo, Mr Obi berated the federal government for not developing the seaport which he said was started over 40 years ago.

“I was told that the most important thing to the people of Akwa Ibom is the deep Seaport and I’ve told the chairman of the presidential campaign council that when I finished from here, helicopter will take me there to see it so that when I start we will put in practice.”

Channels TV reporter who accompanied Mr Obi on the visit told PREMIUM TIMES that the LP candidate did not touch down but only observed the project site from the chopper.

Speaking to Channels television after the visit, Mr Obi said the project when completed would boost production and provide jobs for Nigerians.

“The facility I was able to inspect today (Tuesday) if developed will go a long way in contributing, building the production that Nigerians envisage because it will be export. Everything is about export.

“That is how we would turn around this country when we manufacture for export. The facility can be developed to be a gas petrochemical hub with other indoor manufacturing industries focused for export,” Mr Obi said in an interview with Channels TV.

Reactions

A university lecturer, Etim Frank commended Mr Obi for visiting the site of the seaport and described the gesture as a “master stroke.”

“No other politician had gone to see the site of the project, assess it before accepting it. Mr Obi also met with students, elderly and the traditional rulers which many politicians don’t do. These are keepers and opinion leaders,” Mr Frank, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science, University of Uyo, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Two journalists, Idoreyin Inoh and Aniedi Ukoenang said they trust Mr Obi would complete the seaport if elected.

Mr Obi would complete the seaport in order to decentralise port operations in Nigeria, said Mr Ukoenang, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom.

Ini Nkanang, a member of Young Progressives Party and Idong Isong, a PDP member said they believe that Mr Obi was sincere in his remarks about the seaport project.

“I trust him 100 per cent because he’s a businessman and he wants to see the South-south being the economic hub of the nation. You know with Ibom Seaport a lot of logistics business will happen here. I believe him because he’s passionate about Nigeria’s development,” Mr Isong said on Thursday.

Idongesit Uyo, another PDP member said Mr Obi should be given the benefit of the doubt but added that politicians can promise even what they “cannot do as far as votes are involved.”

But Meyene Daniel, a member of the All Progressives Congress in the state, said he does not trust Mr Obi to complete the project if elected.

“Mr Obi telling us he will complete the seaport means he has studied the environment and the minds of the people and while doing that he knows what to respond to us so that he can get our votes,” he said, adding that he did not believe the LP candidate was the right person for the country at this time.

