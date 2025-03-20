The House of Representatives Chairpersons on Police Affairs and Army have expressed their willingness to amend the law guiding private security operations in Nigeria.

The lawmakers made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja during the opening ceremony of a workshop on Private Security Governance and Legislative Oversight in Nigeria.

The Private Guard Companies Act, 1986, is the primary law regulating private security companies in the country.

Experts say the law needs to be amended to reflect the current private security landscape in the country and with consideration for emerging threats.

The workshop, which drew participants from security agencies and relevant committees of the national assembly, was organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies(NILDS) in conjunction with the African Law Foundation (AFRILAW) and the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF).

The Chairperson of the Committee on Army, Aminu Balele (APC-Katsina), represented by David Ogewu (APC-Benue), said that every Nigerian had a role to play in the security of the country.

Mr Ogewu said the national assembly had been very committed to security matters, as seen in the budgetary allocation to the sector.

The lawmaker said the committee was looking forward to the outcome of the workshop as its own contribution to legislative and policy formulation

There is need for effective oversight of private security companies- NILDS DG

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks at the workshop, Abubakar Sulaiman, director-general, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), called for an effective oversight of private security companies in the country.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, said the role of the private security sector in Nigeria had become increasingly crucial in augmenting public security and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He said that the private security industry in the country has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with well over 1,500 registered companies providing sundry security services to organisations and private individuals

Beyond traditional guarding, Mr Abubakar said private security companies now provide technical services like private surveillance and investigative services.

He said that while the growth presented opportunities to improve national security and job creation, it also gave rise to a new set of governance challenges, which required effective oversight by the legislature.

Mr Sulaiman said that with the evolving security landscape, driven by complex and emerging threats such as insurgency, banditry, cyber threats and transnational crimes, it was imperative to strengthen the governance and oversight of private security operations in the country.

“As chairmen and clerks of security-related committees, your roles in enacting effective legislation and ensuring diligent oversight cannot be overstated.

“Robust legislative oversight is fundamental to ensuring that the private security sector operates within the framework of national laws, adheres to international best practices and complements the efforts of state security agencies in maintaining peace and order,” he said.

The director-general stressed the need to urgently amend the Private Guard Companies Act, 1986, which is the primary law regulating private security companies in the country.

He said the law was crafted without consideration to the current private security landscape or evolving threats.

In her remarks, the Programme Manager of DCAF, Gabrielle Prinklopilova, said the centre, established in 2000, was an initiative of the Swiss Government.

Ms Prinklopilova also said the organisation, governed by a foundation council of 40 member-states, offered support to states, international organisations and civil society organisations to build effective, inclusive and accountable security institutions guided by international norms and practices.

“We help states regulate private military and security companies and ensure that the operations align with legal standards, human rights and public security needs.

“We also develop national regulatory frameworks and we are here with our esteemed partner, to work with them to strengthen regulatory frameworks in Nigeria,” she said.

(NAN)

