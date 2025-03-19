The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the use of the Conditional Cash Transfer Fund in the country.

The resolution was a sequel to the adoption of a motion by Abass Adigun (PDP-Oyo) at a plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Mr Adigun said that the federal government, in partnership with the World Bank, developed a Social Safety Nets Programme for Nigeria in September 2016.

He said that the National Cash Transfer Office is responsible for implementing the Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfers that cater for poor and vulnerable households across the country.

The lawmaker explained that the programme was conceived as part of the federal government’s larger growth and social inclusion strategies aimed at addressing key social concerns in the country.

Mr Adigun said to ensure effective and efficient delivery of the programme in August 2024, nominees were informed that they would be paid the sum of N 50,000 each for three months.

He said that details of the nominees were filled online in the portal dedicated to the programme and submitted to the National Cash Transfer Office.

The lawmaker said the payment was to be made directly to the nominees’ bank accounts nationwide aimed at cushioning the effect of the economic hardship of the nominees, who are mostly the poor and vulnerable;

“Some nominees received payment months after the information was completed and submitted to the portal, while other nominees have not, and the National Cash Transfer Office has not responded to the payment of other nominees to date,” he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, mandated the Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Humanitarian Affairs to investigate the alleged delay in the payments to other nominees and report within four weeks for further legislative action.

(NAN)

