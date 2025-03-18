The All Progressives Party (APC) has said it is committed to its founding values and progressive ideals.

Felix Morka, the APC national publicity secretary, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, in response to criticism of the party by former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai,

Mr El-Rufai, who recently defected from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), stated in a recent interview that the ruling party had abandoned its progressive ideals, focusing instead on private interests rather than public welfare.

He accused the APC of straying from its original principles and transforming into a party driven by personal interests.

But Mr Morka rejected these claims, asserting that the party remained committed to its founding values and progressive ideals.

He described Mr El-Rufai as a self-serving politician, blinded by ego and driven by personal grievances.

He said the former governor’s dissatisfaction stemmed from his failure to secure a ministerial position under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“His assertion that he left because the APC deviated from its founding values or progressive ideology is merely a cover for his personal frustrations.

“El-Rufai appears to be acting out of hurt after failing to land a ministerial post, and his attacks on the APC are fuelled by a bruised ego,” he said.

Mr Morka further emphasised that in spite of Mr El-Rufai’s departure, the APC continued to attract millions of new members across the country, all of whom were drawn to the party’s values and its commitment to transforming Nigeria.

The APC spokesperson also dismissed Mr El-Rufai’s claims about the failure of President Tinubu’s administration, calling them baseless and misleading.

He argued that Nigerians were witnessing real progress under Mr Tinubu’s leadership, particularly in areas such as economic reform, good governance, and the delivery of key campaign promises.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is better off today than when he took office.

“From the removal of the fuel subsidy, which now saves the country an estimated N4 trillion annually, to the unification of exchange rates, tangible progress is being made,” Mr Morka stated.

He further added that the unification of exchange rates had led to a surge in foreign exchange inflows, contributing to the country’s ongoing economic improvements.

He also highlighted the country’s growing foreign reserves, the increase in non-oil revenues, and the remarkable boost in oil exports, all of which demonstrated the success of Tinubu’s policies.

Mr Morka urged Mr El-Rufai to move past his grievances and focus on offering constructive feedback, rather than resorting to negative rhetoric aimed at undermining the country’s progress.

“El-Rufai is free to choose his political affiliation, but he should stop sulking and regain some respectability,” the APC spokesperson said.

(NAN)