Britain’s King Charles III met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Sandringham retreat on Sunday.

Mr Charles welcomed Mr Zelensky to the estate in eastern England for just under an hour on Sunday, immediately after the latter’s attendance at the defence summit on Ukraine in London.

A military helicopter carrying Mr Zelensky could be seen flying low and descending over the estate at around 5:25 p.m. (1725 GMT).

Local people, some holding Ukraine flags, gathered outside the estate to try and catch a glimpse of the arrival.

A motorcade then took the president through the grounds of the estate to Sandringham House, where Mr Charles greeted him at the doorstep.

They embraced and shook hands before chatting briefly and posing for photos.

The monarch then warmly received Mr Zelensky in the house’s Saloon room, with tea being served.

A helicopter departed the estate at around 6:35 p.m.

The pair previously met during Mr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the UK in February 2023 in a historic audience at Buckingham Palace.

They also shook hands and had a private summit at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire in July 2024.

Their latest meeting came after Mr Zelensky’s unprecedented public clash with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the White House’s Oval Office on Friday.

A day prior, Mr Charles invited Mr Trump to the UK for an unprecedented second state visit.

(PA Media/dpa/NAN)

