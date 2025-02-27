The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has told MultiChoice Nigeria to maintain its current subscription prices until the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the company’s proposed tariff increase.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs at the FCCPC, Ondaje Ijagwu, on Thursday.

This follows MultiChoice’s request for an extension regarding its scheduled appearance before the commission.

While the FCCPC has granted the request, the company is now required to appear at a rescheduled investigative hearing on 6 March 2025, along with all relevant officers and a comprehensive response to the commission’s inquiries.

As part of the regulatory intervention, MultiChoice was instructed to maintain the existing price structure as of 27 February, pending the outcome of the investigation. The FCCPC emphasised that enforcing a status quo on pricing is necessary to prevent potential consumer harm.

“This directive follows MultiChoice Nigeria’s request for an extension regarding its scheduled appearance before the Commission. While the FCCPC has granted the request, the company is now required to attend the rescheduled investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, along with all relevant officers and a comprehensive response.

“Pursuant to this, MultiChoice is expressly instructed to maintain the existing price structure as of February 27, 2025, pending the Commission’s review and final determination on the matter. Maintaining the status quo on pricing is essential to prevent any potential consumer harm during this period,” it said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Regulatory Scrutiny

The FCCPC had earlier summoned MultiChoice over concerns surrounding its planned price adjustments. The pay-TV firm had announced that from 1 March, subscription costs for its DStv and GOtv packages would rise, citing increased operational expenses.

Under the proposed pricing, DStv Premium subscribers would see their fees increase to N44,500, while Compact+ and Compact plans would cost N30,000 and N19,000, respectively. Similarly, GOtv’s Supa Plus package was set to rise to N16,800.

READ ALSO:FCCPC summons MultiChoice over planned subscription hike

The FCCPC orders MultiChoice to suspend price hike pending investigation commission’s intervention reflects concerns over the frequency of MultiChoice’s price hikes and potential abuse of market dominance in Nigeria’s pay-TV sector.

The FCCPC had previously warned that should the company fail to provide satisfactory explanations or be found in violation of fair market principles, it could face regulatory penalties or sanctions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

