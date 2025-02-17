Today, several Nigerian newspapers reported the exchange of words between the members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on their cover pages.
The New Nigerian reported, “Defectors won’t save you from losing in 2027, PDP Tells APC.”
Meanwhile, Vanguard said, “PDP, APC bicker over party’s internal crisis.”
It also reported that “FG’s N19.6trn revenue target under threat.”
Liberty newspaper also reported, “2027: ‘North leaders divided over Tinubu’s re-election bid’ – Report.”
Blueprint wrote that “North’s support for Tinubu in 2027 unshakeable.”
Meanwhile, Platform Times reported that “Soldiers, Police, Local Guards Killed.”
“Panel indicts ex-Gov Obaseki, LG chairmen, PDP leaders for allegedly mismanaging N96bn Council fund,” Sailent Times reported.
The News Direct reported, “LG crisis: Osun APC, Gov. Adeleke fight dirty over Appeal Court ruling.”
The Matrix also reported, “How Nigeria can benefit from US trade tariff war- CPPE.”
Daily Trust also reported, “How US aid withdrawal triggered N300n allocation for drugs, others.”
According to the Daily Times, “APC makes big haul.”
The Guardian reported, “Despite N72tr subsidies, power sector inefficiencies take a toll on consumers.”
