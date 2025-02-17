The Ekiti State Government has joined forces with Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort to amplify the production and global recognition of Adire Ekiti, the state’s distinctive hand-dyed fabric, renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colours.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that on 4 March 2024, Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s wife, Olayemi, unveiled the Adire Ekiti Hub.

The hub, a local fabric empowerment scheme and training centre, is a beacon of hope for the state’s unemployed and widows, offering them a chance to earn a livelihood through the art of Adire Ekiti.

Sponsored by Mr Oyebanji and his wife, in collaboration with the Nike Okundaye Art Foundation, the programme commenced training for its first batch of 200 beneficiaries drawn from the state’s central district.

The state government and Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort formalised their partnership during Mrs Oyebanji’s visit to the resort on Friday.

IKOGOSI EKITI | Monday, 10th February, 2025 I had a nice time leading my team on a tour to the natural endowment and a monument at Ikogosi Ekiti that I tagged “Go See Ikogosi”. This tour affords me an opportunity to meet the chairman of the resort Mr John Olajide who is a… pic.twitter.com/aVvlneMFjv — Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji (@YemibOyebanji) February 11, 2025

She emphasised the importance of integrating Adire into Ekiti’s tourism experience.

“Every visitor to our beautiful state should have the opportunity to experience and appreciate the artistry of Adire Ekiti. This fabric is more than just clothing—it is our heritage, our identity, and a symbol of Ekiti’s creativity,” she said.

She described the resort as amazing, massive, and among the best in the world, a place where guests can experience luxury and comfort while immersing themselves in Ekiti’s cultural richness.

Mrs Oyebanji applauded John Olajide, Chairman of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center, for his dedication to enhancing tourism in the state.

Our heritage

Mr Olajide appreciated the governor’s wife’s support of the resort and praised her dedication to promoting local culture and tourism, which ensures the partnership’s success.

He noted that the partnership focused on job creation, economic empowerment, and positioning the state on the global tourism map.

“Ikogosi is more than just a resort—a symbol of what’s possible when we invest in our heritage. By partnering with Her Excellency and the Ekiti State Government, we are creating a destination where visitors can enjoy nature’s wonders while experiencing the beauty of Adire Ekiti”, Mr Olajide said.

He noted that the partnership marked a step toward positioning Ekiti as a must-visit destination that blends nature, luxury, and culture.

He said guests could look forward to an immersive experience where world-class hospitality met authentic local artistry.

Background

This newspaper gathered that Mrs Oyebanji listed the hub’s gains during the commissioning of another hub in Isaya Ekiti, Ekiti South East Local Government Area, on Saturday.

She disclosed that since the launch of Adire Ekiti, many youths have been taken off the streets.

According to her, the hub has provided a source of livelihood and a ready market for the youth’s products, many of which are in demand locally and internationally.

Mrs Oyebanji added that Adire Ekiti has helped reduce capital flight, as indigenes now patronise the hub instead of spending money elsewhere on similar products.

She noted that many graduates from the first batch now own businesses after receiving cash and start-up kits and following training at the hub.

She urged the newly admitted trainees to excel in learning the craft, embrace the training, and strive for economic empowerment, aiming to become success stories for future generations.

Mrs Oyebanji underscored that the initiative is a testament to her husband’s administration’s unwavering commitment to preserving Ekiti’s rich cultural heritage while equipping its youth with the skills for economic independence.

