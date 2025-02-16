President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, congratulated Nasir El-Rufai on his 65th birthday.

Mr El-Rufai is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and highly regarded for his resourcefulness and brilliance, the president said in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman.

Mr El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

President Tinubu commended Mr El-Rufai’s endeavours for democracy, his meritorious service to the nation, and his mentorship of the younger generation.

He acknowledged Mr El-Rufai’s role in the dialogues leading to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.

“President Tinubu wishes El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation,” Mr Onanuga wrote in the statement.

(NAN)

