The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has restated her commitment to empowering women in the country.

The First Lady also noted President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering determination to ensure the inclusion of more women in leadership roles.

She stated this during a courtesy visit by a State Security Services(SSS) delegation led by the Deputy Director-General, Afolashade Adekayaoja, at the State House Presidential Villa.

Mrs Tinubu expressed gratitude for the visit, highlighting President’s Tinubu priority to empowering women and ensuring their active participation in decision-making at all levels.

She emphasised the importance of recognising and rewarding the tireless contributions of hardworking women in various sectors, stating that leadership positions held by women serve as a representation of other women across the country.

The First Lady further expressed her hope that the women in leadership would support each other, work collaboratively, and discharge their responsibilities diligently to ensure progress for the nation.

Mrs Adekayaoja, in her remarks, thanked President Tinubu and the First Lady for their strong support in advancing the cause of women in the nation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She commended their ongoing efforts to place women in key leadership positions where they can make significant contributions to national governance.

She also expressed her appreciation for the First Lady’s steadfast advocacy for gender equality and the overall support for the SSS.

She reaffirmed the SSS’s commitment to protecting the lives of Nigerian citizens and ensuring a secure environment for the nation’s continued growth and peaceful governance.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SSA Media to the First Lady of Nigeria

Wednesday 12th February 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

