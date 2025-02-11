The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said restoration work is actively ongoing on the vandalised underground transmission line near Millennium Park, Abuja.

The TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday morning.

On 17 January, the TCN said its 132kV transmission line and underground cables taking power to the central area of Abuja and its environs were vandalised, causing a power outage to the seat of the Nigerian president.

In its statement on Tuesday, TCN said efforts are focused on replacing the damaged cable and reconnecting it to the transmission network to restore bulk power supply through the line.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) informs the public that restoration work is actively ongoing on the vandalised underground transmission line near Millennium Park, Abuja,” the statement said.

The TCN said its engineers, in collaboration with expert cable jointers, are working tirelessly to complete the repairs as quickly as possible and ensure the restoration of normal bulk power supply.

“We recognise the critical importance of maintaining a stable and reliable power supply, particularly in the metropolis.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Ms Mbah said TCN remains committed to restoring normal bulk power transmission through the line to its substation to enable Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and take same for its customers.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to complete the cable replacement and connection that will ensure bulk power restoration through this transmission line,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

