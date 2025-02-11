Vice-President Kashim Shettima has assured that all Nigerian intending pilgrims will not miss the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

On Monday, Mr Shettima gave the assurance during a meeting with the management and board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by Mr Shettima’s spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, the vice president called the meeting following a reported contractual dispute between NAHCON and Saudi service provider Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah, which may lead to visa denials for Nigerian pilgrims.

The vice president also emphasised that the Hajj operations would be hitch-free.

NAHCON Chairman Abdullahi Usman had earlier debunked the report, saying there was never a revocation of the contract with any Saudi-based service provider.

Mr Usman who spoke in Hausa while responding to a question on the matter during a chat with DCL Hausa, an online newspaper, said ” I am right now in Saudi Arabia to clarify issues concerning the contract with said service provider. There was no revocation of contract of any kind with any service provider that could lead to denying Nigerians visa for the 2025 Hajj

” We earlier contacted the company, Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah, to work for us and signed an agreement. They later wrote to us and said they had issues with Saudi authorities. And to clarify issues, I decided to go to Saudi Arabia to meet with them and the authorities so we clear the problem. I am yet to meet with them or the authorities. So i don’t know how anyone can create fake story and peddle it to cause confusion where there is none.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He assured that the 2025 Hajj would be seamless and hitch-free.

Read the full statement by Vice President Shettima’s spokesperson:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

2025 Hajj: VP Shettima Directs NAHCON To Resolve Visa Concerns

Assures of seamless exercise, says no Nigerian pilgrim will be left behind

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians and the Muslim community in particular that no Nigerian intending pilgrim will miss the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage and that the exercise will be hitch-free.

Accordingly, he has directed the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to take all necessary measures to ensure a smooth and unhindered pilgrimage for all the nation’s intending pilgrims.

This was the outcome of a meeting the Vice President held with the management and board of the Commission in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

VP Shettima had summoned the meeting following reports that a contractual dispute with Saudi service provider Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah could potentially lead to visa denials for Nigerian pilgrims.

“We will not allow any Nigerian intending pilgrim to miss the 2025 Hajj. The pilgrimage will be seamless, and every challenge will be addressed promptly,” VP Shettima assured.

The Vice President issued firm instructions to the NAHCON leadership, urging them to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of Nigerian pilgrims, saying, “NAHCON must do whatever it takes to guarantee the full participation of our pilgrims without any hindrance. From now on we must have to set the right standards, move in the right direction and have a hitch-free hajj exercise.”

Addressing concerns about the purported contract cancellation with the Saudi-based company, NAHCON Chairman, Prof Saleh Usman, had earlier in the day reassured Nigerians that the issue would not affect the pilgrimage. “There is no cause for alarm. No single registered pilgrim will be left behind,” Usman declared.

He also dismissed allegations from the Forum of States Pilgrim Welfare Agencies that the contract dispute could derail the pilgrimage.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)*

10th February, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

