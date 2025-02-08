The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) has honoured its founding director, Kayode Fayemi, by naming its first building after him in recognition of his visionary leadership and contributions to democracy, governance, and civil society across Africa. The event, held at the CDD headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 7 February 2025, was an intimate gathering of colleagues, friends, and key stakeholders reflecting on Mr Fayemi’s enduring impact.
The dedication was a homecoming moment for Mr Fayemi, whose leadership shaped CDD’s foundational years. From its early days in London to its establishment in Nigeria, CDD has been at the forefront of driving policy reforms, fostering democratic ideals, and strengthening civil society engagement across the continent. Under Mr Fayemi’s leadership, the organisation grew into a critical institution, championing research, advocacy, and governance reforms that continue to shape Nigeria and West Africa today.
Dauda Garuba, the current director of CDD, reflecting on his time working under Mr Fayemi as a young programmes officer, described the experience as formative and deeply influential. He spoke about the opportunities and mentorship that defined his early career, noting the full-circle moment of now leading the very organisation where he was once nurtured.
In his remarks, Mr Fayemi reminisced about the bold vision that led to the founding of CDD in 1997 and the vital role the organisation has played in shaping the civil society architecture in Nigeria and across Africa. He also took a moment to honour the late Tajudeen Abdulrahman, after whom another CDD building is named, recognising his immense contributions to the organisation and the broader pan-African movement for democracy and social justice.
|
Special appreciation was extended to Bisi Fayemi for her invaluable support during the formative years of CDD.
Through her leadership in co-founding the African Women’s Development Fund and her work with the African Women’s Leadership Institute, she played a key role in advancing gender equity and strengthening collaborations that aligned with CDD’s mission.
Closing the event, Jibrin Ibrahim, a distinguished scholar and member of CDD’s governing structure, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging Mr Fayemi’s enduring legacy in democracy and governance. He emphasised CDD’s commitment to preserving and expanding on the foundation laid by its founders, ensuring the centre remains at the forefront of policy research, civic engagement, and democratic development in West Africa.
As CDD approaches its 30th anniversary, Mr Garuba underscored the centre’s dedication to upholding the values instilled by Mr Fayemi and other pioneering members. He announced plans to relaunch the CDD Endowment Fund and establish a research fellowship aimed at nurturing the next generation of democracy advocates and policy leaders— initiatives that reflect CDD’s ongoing mission to shape governance and civic participation across the region.
READ ALSO: Abia govt, Radisson Blu sign MoU for completion of hotel abandoned for over 40 years
The ceremony brought together key figures from governance, civil society, and academia, all of whom reflected on Mr Fayemi’s profound contributions and the lasting relevance of his vision. More than just a tribute, the event reaffirmed CDD’s role as a leading voice in advancing democracy and governance in West Africa.
CDD extends its warmest congratulations to Mr Fayemi on his diamond jubilee and celebrates his continued contributions to public service. The centre also looks forward to fostering deeper collaboration with the newly launched Amandla Policy and Leadership Institute, recognising its shared roots with CDD and its mission to cultivate leadership and policy excellence in Africa.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Faridha Salihu-Lukman
Communications Officer
Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa)
fslukman@cddwestafrica.org
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999