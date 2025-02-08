The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) has honoured its founding director, Kayode Fayemi, by naming its first building after him in recognition of his visionary leadership and contributions to democracy, governance, and civil society across Africa. The event, held at the CDD headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 7 February 2025, was an intimate gathering of colleagues, friends, and key stakeholders reflecting on Mr Fayemi’s enduring impact.

The dedication was a homecoming moment for Mr Fayemi, whose leadership shaped CDD’s foundational years. From its early days in London to its establishment in Nigeria, CDD has been at the forefront of driving policy reforms, fostering democratic ideals, and strengthening civil society engagement across the continent. Under Mr Fayemi’s leadership, the organisation grew into a critical institution, championing research, advocacy, and governance reforms that continue to shape Nigeria and West Africa today.

Dauda Garuba, the current director of CDD, reflecting on his time working under Mr Fayemi as a young programmes officer, described the experience as formative and deeply influential. He spoke about the opportunities and mentorship that defined his early career, noting the full-circle moment of now leading the very organisation where he was once nurtured.

In his remarks, Mr Fayemi reminisced about the bold vision that led to the founding of CDD in 1997 and the vital role the organisation has played in shaping the civil society architecture in Nigeria and across Africa. He also took a moment to honour the late Tajudeen Abdulrahman, after whom another CDD building is named, recognising his immense contributions to the organisation and the broader pan-African movement for democracy and social justice.

Special appreciation was extended to Bisi Fayemi for her invaluable support during the formative years of CDD.

Through her leadership in co-founding the African Women’s Development Fund and her work with the African Women’s Leadership Institute, she played a key role in advancing gender equity and strengthening collaborations that aligned with CDD’s mission.

Closing the event, Jibrin Ibrahim, a distinguished scholar and member of CDD’s governing structure, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging Mr Fayemi’s enduring legacy in democracy and governance. He emphasised CDD’s commitment to preserving and expanding on the foundation laid by its founders, ensuring the centre remains at the forefront of policy research, civic engagement, and democratic development in West Africa.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

As CDD approaches its 30th anniversary, Mr Garuba underscored the centre’s dedication to upholding the values instilled by Mr Fayemi and other pioneering members. He announced plans to relaunch the CDD Endowment Fund and establish a research fellowship aimed at nurturing the next generation of democracy advocates and policy leaders— initiatives that reflect CDD’s ongoing mission to shape governance and civic participation across the region.

The ceremony brought together key figures from governance, civil society, and academia, all of whom reflected on Mr Fayemi’s profound contributions and the lasting relevance of his vision. More than just a tribute, the event reaffirmed CDD’s role as a leading voice in advancing democracy and governance in West Africa.

CDD extends its warmest congratulations to Mr Fayemi on his diamond jubilee and celebrates his continued contributions to public service. The centre also looks forward to fostering deeper collaboration with the newly launched Amandla Policy and Leadership Institute, recognising its shared roots with CDD and its mission to cultivate leadership and policy excellence in Africa.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Faridha Salihu-Lukman

Communications Officer

Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa)

fslukman@cddwestafrica.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

